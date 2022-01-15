Police have cordoned off the Baillieston neighborhood after a man was discovered with life-threatening injuries.

Just after midnight, emergency personnel were dispatched to Barony Drive, where a 31-year-old man was discovered with serious injuries.

At this time, cops are still on the job.

After an incident in a Baillieston housing estate in the early hours of this morning, a man was found seriously injured.

On Saturday, January 15, around 12 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Barony Drive.

Severe injuries were discovered on a 31-year-old man.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital before being transferred to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is still receiving treatment.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

The man’s injuries are the subject of an investigation, according to police.

They haven’t left the area.

“Officers were called to Barony Drive, Glasgow, around 12.10 a.m. on Saturday, January 15, 2022, after a 31-year-old man was found with serious injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“Emergency services were dispatched, and the man was transported to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated.”

“Investigations are ongoing to determine how this man sustained his injuries, and anyone with information is asked to call 101 and reference incident number 0014 from Saturday, January 15, 2022.”