Police have found a missing teen from Central Pennsylvania who had been missing since August.

A teen who had been missing since August has been found, according to police in Central Pennsylvania.

State police confirmed Monday that a Chester County teen who has been missing since August 29 is safe.

Leivy Mariela Rodas, 16, was last seen at her Londonderry Township home at 7:30 a.m. that day, but has since vanished.

On September 1st,

Her case was reported missing to the police on March 3.

Rodas was found safe five and a half months later, according to police, but no further details were released.

