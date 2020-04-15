Police help old woman in the search for a six-figure sum

An old woman bunkers a six-figure sum in a cash box. Then she forgets where she left her cash. And calls the police in an emergency. The friends and helpers find the cassette and give the woman good advice.

Access: If you want to withdraw money from a cassette, you have to know where it is. An old woman from Darmstadt had forgotten that and called the police Picture: Picture Alliance

Dhe police in Darmstadt helped an elderly woman find a six-figure amount of cash in her apartment. The woman had contacted the officials because she could no longer find the money from a house sale and suspected theft, the agency said on Wednesday.

A patrol went on the spot with the woman and finally found the notes. According to a spokeswoman for the police, the over 90-year-old woman had probably forgotten where she had put the cassette with the banknotes. The officials were able to convince the woman that it was better not to store the money in cash at home and escorted the elderly woman to the bank.

The police did not provide any details on the sum. It is a “low six-figure range”, as the spokeswoman said.