Police ID suspect in stabbing of girl at Texas McDonald’s

EL PASO, Texas – Police say they have charged the man accused of randomly stabbing a 5-year-old girl playing inside a McDonalds restaurant play area.

On Wednesday, El Paso police identified Isaac Dorfman, of El Paso, as the suspect they say was arrested shortly after the attack at a nearby Super Lodge motel. Dorfman, 25, is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The girl, whose name has not been released, was treated at a local hospital and listed in stable condition after being stabbed Tuesday afternoon, police said.