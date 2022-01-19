Police identify a body found along a creek in central Pennsylvania on Friday: DA

Police identify a body discovered along a creek in central Pennsylvania on Friday: DA

SELINSGROVE – District Attorney Michael Piecuch says foul play has been ruled out in the death of a man whose body was discovered Friday along Penns Creek in Snyder County.

Colby Cooper, 25, of Weleetka, Oklahoma, was identified by state police on Wednesday.

According to them, an autopsy was performed on Monday but the results are still pending.

Cooper’s body was discovered along the creek near Airport Road in Monroe Twp. near Selinsgrove just before noon on Friday.

He was seen the night before in a nearby bar, according to Piecuch.

Cooper’s whereabouts and why he was in the area have not been revealed by police.

Cooper worked in construction and enjoyed being outside, according to an obituary published by Parks Brothers Funeral Home in Oklahoma.

His wife, three children, and parents, none of whom live in Pennsylvania, are among his survivors.

