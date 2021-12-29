Police in Central Pennsylvania are looking for a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police say a 15-year-old girl left her Carlisle home Tuesday night and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Hailey Sydney was last seen around 10:30 p.m., according to Carlisle police.

Sydney is 5’8″ tall and weighs 125 pounds.

It’s unclear what she was wearing the last time she was seen.

Anyone with information about Sydney’s whereabouts should contact Carlisle police at 717-243-5252, or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

