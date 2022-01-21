Police in central Pennsylvania say they’ve found two missing teenagers.

Police have located two missing Central Pennsylvania teenagers.

According to police, two teenagers who were reported missing earlier this week across central Pennsylvania have been found safe.

Loritta Smith, 16, went missing from her Carlisle, Cumberland County home on Monday and did not show up for school on Tuesday, according to police.

She has since returned to her family.

Jeremiah Tyrone, 13, of Swatara Township, Dauphin County, reportedly ran away from home this week in an unrelated case.

He’s been found and is safe, according to Swatara Township police.

On these cases, no additional information was provided.

INFOSURHOY has more: