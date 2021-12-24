Police in Florida have arrested a real estate agent and labeled him a “suspected serial killer.”

Florida cops have arrested a real estate agent and labeled him a “suspected serial killer.”

The Miami Herald (TNS) has an article by David Ovalle and Samantha J Gross.

Authorities describe a 25-year-old Miami real estate agent as a “suspected serial killer” who may be responsible for the deaths of two homeless men and the shooting of a third.

Willy Suarez Maceo, of Kendall, was charged on Thursday with shooting a homeless man near downtown on Tuesday night, according to Miami police.

The man lived to tell the tale.

Maceo is believed to have pulled up in a black Dodge Charger about two hours later and shot and killed another homeless man sleeping on the sidewalk in Wynwood, according to Miami’s police chief, prompting an exhaustive 24-hour investigation.

In that case, Maceo has yet to be charged in the shooting death of Jerome Antonio Price, 56, which was caught on camera.

At a press conference on Tuesday night, Miami Interim Police Chief Manuel Morales said that sharp-eyed detectives immediately connected the two attacks.

Officers discovered Maceo — as well as a firearm — in the car suspected of being used in the attacks.

Morales said a rapid ballistics test linked his firearm to the two attacks.

“Homeless people have been brutally targeted for no apparent reason,” Morales stated.

“They felt the pain and injustice caused by a cruel individual.”

Investigators believe Maceo was also involved in a third attack, the murder of a homeless man in October.

The suspect’s surveillance footage, which was previously released to the public, shows a man who looks like Maceo.

The name of the October victim was not released by the police department.

Morales urged the public — as well as other law enforcement agencies — to come forward with information on more potential victims.

“Other victims may have been victimized by this ruthless criminal,” Morales said.

According to an arrest report, Maceo was arrested in the 500 block of Northwest Sixth Avenue on Thursday around 1:30 a.m. after a sergeant told him to “leave the property and refused.”

According to public records, Maceo is a licensed real estate broker who works in Miami, Kendall, South Miami, and Palmetto Bay, according to Century 21.