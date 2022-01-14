Police in Glasgow are appealing for assistance in locating a young Falkirk woman who has been seen in Possil Park.

Police in Glasgow are appealing for assistance in locating a young Falkirk woman who is known to frequent Possil Park.

Police are asking for help in locating a young woman who has been reported missing in the Falkirk area and is believed to be in Glasgow.

Cheryl Hutchison, 19, was last seen in the DennyDunipace area at around 6.45 p.m. last night (January 13).

She is known to frequent Glasgow’s Possil neighborhood.

Her current whereabouts are unknown, according to police, and we want to make sure she is safe and sound.

Cheryl is 4ft 9in tall, slim, and has long blonde hair.

It is unknown what she is dressed in.

Anyone who has seen Cheryl or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 and quote reference number 2903 from January 13.