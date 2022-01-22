Police in Glasgow are investigating after a man approached a child outside a west end school.

A child was approached by a man outside a west end school, prompting police to investigate.

Police have launched an investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

After a man attempted to approach a child in Glasgow’s west end, a school has issued a strong warning.

The incident on South Woodside Road near Kelvinbridge subway station has prompted police to launch an investigation.

According to the Daily Record, the man approached the 12-year-old on Thursday afternoon.

The boy received no physical contact and was unharmed.

Officers say they’re still looking for the man.

They’ll be looking through surveillance footage and making door-to-door inquiries.

“We encourage you to speak to your children about staying safe when out and about and remind them never to go off with a stranger, accept gifts from a stranger, or get into a vehicle with anyone they don’t know,” the school wrote in a message to parents.

Officers have asked anyone who saw the incident to contact them.

“Investigations to identify the man involved are ongoing, with detectives checking CCTV and conducting door-to-door inquiries.

“Please call 101 with reference 2546 of January 20 if you witnessed the incident or have any additional information.”