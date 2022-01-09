Police in Hamilton are beefing up patrols after four cars were set ablaze in ‘linked’ attacks.

Four cars were set on fire in a series of ‘linked’ attacks in Hamilton, prompting police to beef up patrols.

Four cars and a nearby fence were set ablaze in a series of fires in Hamilton, prompting detectives in South Lanarkshire to issue an appeal for information.

The incidents on Reid Street and Sneddon Terrace resulted in damage to vehicles and property.

A parked car was set on fire and destroyed shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 10.

Around 9 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, another car was discovered on fire on Reid Street.

Another car was set on fire with a nearby fence around 7.25 a.m. on Reid Street on Sunday, January 2.

On Monday, January 3, around 10.35 a.m., another vehicle was reported on fire at Sneddon Terrace.

“We were keeping an open mind about links between each of the incidents, though there are similarities about each of the fires,” Detective Inspector Gordon Sneddon said.

“Anyone with information about the incidents, or who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage, should contact us.”

“Anyone who may have seen a small silver hatchback style car in the area over the last few weeks should contact us.”

“Officers will be patrolling the area on a regular basis to provide reassurance, and anyone with concerns or information is encouraged to speak with an officer directly.”

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and give the reference number 0705 of December 23, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”