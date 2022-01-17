Police in Harrisburg are looking for information after a man was shot and killed in a city bar.

After a shooting around 8 p.m., Harrisburg police confirmed that a man was killed.

On the 2300 block of Derry Street, at Bill’s Café.

Responding officers discovered an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a post on Dauphin County Crimewatch.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Crimewatch report.

The investigation into the fatal shooting is still ongoing, according to the Crimewatch report, but no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 717-558-6900.

The Crimewatch website also accepts tips and information.

Last summer, a double stabbing took place in the Allison Hill bar.