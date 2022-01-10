Police in Harrisburg say a store employee shot a woman she saw having sex with an ex-boyfriend.

Police in Harrisburg have charged a woman with attempted homicide after they say she shot a woman in the middle of a sex act with her ex-boyfriend early Sunday.

A wound to the victim’s abdomen kept her in critical but stable condition Monday.

Tara L Melhorn, 36, was also charged with aggravated assault in connection with the 2:30 a.m. shooting behind the Market 24 store at 304 N 2nd Street.

Melhorn works at the store and, according to court records, was closing up shop just before the shooting in the back of the building.

According to the records:

The victim went to a man’s apartment near the market and braided his son’s hair.

Melhorn’s ex-boyfriend is the individual in question.

Melhorn walked into the office area and saw the victim and man engaged in a sexual act.

According to court records, she returned to the store, retrieved a gun from her purse, and then returned to the building’s apartment area.

After that, the two women got into a physical altercation.

According to the records, the victim was on top of the woman when Melhorn fired one gunshot.

“‘Help me,’ said the defendant.

According to the ex-boyfriend, “I just shot her.”

Police arrived at the store after receiving a panic alarm and discovered the front doors locked.

According to court records, Melhorn unlocked the door and told them “she was assaulted and shot someone inside.”

She stated that the gun was in her bag, which she was carrying.

Officers discovered the victim on a bed inside an apartment.

She was rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

Melhorn’s bond was denied by a magisterial district judge, who stated on the docket paperwork that he was a “threat to society.”

As a result, Melhorn was still incarcerated on Monday.

