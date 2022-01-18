Police in Ireland have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a primary school teacher, according to Ashling Murphy.

Police in Ireland have arrested a man in connection with the murder of a primary school teacher.

Hundreds of mourners gathered for Ms Murphy’s funeral just hours before her arrest.

Just hours after her funeral in Ireland, police arrested a man on suspicion of murdering schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

Ms Murphy, 23, was last seen jogging along the Grand Canal in Tullamore, Co Offaly, on Wednesday afternoon around 4pm.

Her assassination stunned the nation, reigniting calls for more protection for women in law enforcement.

The suspect is a man in his 30s, but no other information has been released about him.

“Garda investigating the fatal assault on Ashling Murphy that occurred at approximately 4pm on Wednesday, January 12th, 2022, along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly, have arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder,” the Garda (Irish police) said in a statement.

“Under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, the male is now detained at Tullamore Garda Station.”

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for Ms Murphy’s funeral, including Ms Murphy’s primary school students.

As her coffin passed by, the children held photos of her up.

Her loved ones, including her parents Kathleen and Raymond, brother Cathal and sister Amy, and partner Ryan, as well as Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, were in attendance at her funeral, which was held near her home in Blueball, Co Offaly.

It was also streamed live on the internet.

At 11 a.m., when the service started, schools and colleges all over Ireland held a moment of silence to remember Ms Murphy.

Ms Murphy’s memory has been honored with memorials across Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Shortly after Ms Murphy’s body was discovered, a 40-year-old man was arrested, but he was released the next night after the garda stated that he was no longer a suspect.

Ashling Murphy: Police arrest man over murder of primary school teacher in Ireland