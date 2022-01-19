Police in Ireland have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old schoolteacher.

Police in Ireland have arrested a second man in connection with the murder of Ashling Murphy, a 23-year-old school teacher.

It comes just one day after a man was arrested on murder charges.

A second man has been arrested in connection with the assassination of young schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

The arrest, which comes a day after Ms Murphy’s funeral, is in connection with possible information withholding.

The man is in his 30s and was apprehended on Wednesday in the eastern part of Ireland, but no further information has been released.

Ms Murphy, 23, is believed to have been killed while jogging near her home in Co Offaly, Ireland, on Wednesday.

Her death stunned the nation, reigniting calls for increased public safety for women.

Ms Murphy has had vigils held all over the world in her honor.

Yesterday, Garda (Irish police) arrested a man on suspicion of murder and said they are still questioning him.

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets for Ms Murphy’s funeral, including students from her elementary school.

Her family and friends, as well as Ireland’s President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, were among those who attended the memorial service.

At 11 a.m., when the service began, schools and colleges all over Ireland observed a moment of silence in her honor.

Ms Murphy’s body was discovered shortly after a 40-year-old man was arrested, but he was released the next night after the Garda said he was no longer a suspect.

