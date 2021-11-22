Police in Kenya have discovered a body in a hotel room and have launched a murder investigation, with the suspect ‘jumping to his death from the eighth floor.’

Police in Kenya have discovered a British man dead in a hotel room, and have launched a murder investigation, with the suspect ‘jumping to his death from the eighth floor.’

A BRITISH woman was found dead in her hotel room in Kenya, prompting police to launch a murder investigation, with the suspect “jumping to his death from the eighth floor,” according to police.

Kate Mitchell, a BBC Media Action employee who worked in a number of African countries, was discovered dead in Nairobi on Friday.

The BBC employee, who worked for the broadcaster’s international charity, was discovered dead in a hotel in the city – but her death is not thought to be related to her work for the charity.

The window in her eighth-floor room had been shattered, and the body of a man she had been with earlier had been discovered on the ground outside the hotel.

A murder investigation has been launched by local police, but the circumstances of her death are still unknown.

“The suspected perpetrator… jumped off the eighth floor of the hotel through the room’s window after sensing that the hotel security might be after him,” Nairobi regional police commander Augustine Nthumbi said.

“So far, we don’t know the motive, and these are the pieces that the investigators are piecing together.”

“We are all shocked and horrified by this terrible news,” said BBC Media Action CEO Caroline Nursey in a statement.

“Kate was a well-liked employee who worked as a Senior Project Manager and had been with the company for fourteen years.

“She was well-known throughout our organization, particularly among our Ethiopian, South Sudanese, Zambian, and London-based teams.”

“Our hearts go out to her family and many friends all over the world.”

The donor-funded organization uses media and community to help marginalized people all over the world.

