Police in Mexico find 24 decomposed bodies at house after a gang was dismantled on Valentine’s Day

Prosecutors in western Mexico said Thursday that the arrest of a criminal gang led to the discovery of a house that had been used to dispose of 24 bodies.

Michoacán state attorney general Adrían López Zolís said the remains were found buried in a 40-foot deep clandestine ditch in the municipality of Coeneo following last Friday’s operation in the city of Pátzcuaro.

The dead included five women and 19 men, whose ages ranged from about 20 to about 40. Many had either had their throats slashed or been decapitated.

López Zolís explained during a news conference Thursday morning that the dismantling of the criminal group – six men and three women – led authorities to the private property in the Coeneo neighborhood of Comanja, where law enforcement unearthed mass burial ground.

Authorities, including crime scene experts, were dispatched Tuesday to the house in Coeneo, a township west of the Michoacán state capital of Morelia, where they discovered several excavated patches of land with the bodies littered inside.

López Zolís said some of the bodies found had been dismembered and buried in the patio of the house, which was under construction.

Experts estimated the victims had been killed between four and six months ago.

The bodies were transferred to the Forensic Medical Service to start the process of identifying them.

López Zolís said experts were also tasked with searching the national missing persons database system to determine if any of the bodies found were reported missing in the past.

Authorities also confiscated five vehicles which had been reported stolen since November in the municipalities of Quiroga and Purepero.

Clandestine burial sites have often been used by drug cartels in Mexico to hide the bodies of executed rivals or kidnap victims.

The state of Michoacán has been caught in the middle of a power struggle war that has pitted four criminal organizations : La Nueva Familia Michoacana, Tepalcatepec Cartel, Zicuirán Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, considered by analysts as the most powerful syndicate in all of Mexico.

Michoacán authorities have found six secret mass graves with at least 34 bodies during the first seven weeks of 2020.

The Mexican government unearthed 1,124 bodies from December 2018 to December 2019.