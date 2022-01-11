Police in Michigan say a man killed his longtime boyfriend after an argument over a video game.

According to police in Michigan, a man killed his longtime boyfriend after an argument over a video game.

PONTIAC, MI – Police say a 31-year-old Pontiac man killed his 10-year-old boyfriend over a video game.

Docquen Watkins, according to WDIV-Detroit, was arrested by Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Sunday and arraigned on the charge.

Just before midnight on Jan. 10, police say they were called to an apartment in the 10 block of Carter Street in Pontiac.

When police arrived, they discovered the victim, 28-year-old Rory Teasley, unconscious and not breathing inside the apartment.

Teasley was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he died there.

Police believe the two men were arguing over a video game when Watkins choked Teasley to death.

Watkins was apprehended and taken to Oakland County Jail.

Watkins is being held without bond and is due back in court in January.

