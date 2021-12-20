Police in New Jersey have charged a 12-year-old with making a threat to shoot up a school.

Another student in New Jersey has been charged with making threats of school shootings on social media, despite the fact that the most recent offender is only 12 years old.

The threats were made against Maple Shade High School in Burlington County on Wednesday, according to township police.

The school is 12 miles east of Philadelphia, near Cherry Hill and Camden.

The preteen was charged with terroristic threats, causing a false public alarm, and cyber harassment by police.

Officials said the student, who was responsible for only a “portion” of the threats, was not identified because he or she is a minor.

The threats were reported to police by parents, according to Lt.

According to Dennis Nolan

“It is clear that this is not just a Maple Shade problem, but a problem that affects many towns in New Jersey and many states across the country,” police said.

New Jersey officials reassured parents and increased security after vague threats shared on TikTok warned of nationwide school violence on Friday, which authorities said were not credible.

As the day progressed, rumors of the posts rattled nerves and forced officials in New Jersey to take precautionary measures.

Officials in states across the country, from Texas to Maryland, have increased security in response to the non-specific social media scare.

In the weeks since a teen killed four people and injured several others at a high school in Michigan in late November, several students across New Jersey have been charged with making threats against schools.

This story was written by Noah Cohen, a staff writer for NJ Advance Media.

