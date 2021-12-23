Police in New Jersey have charged a father with the death of his 5-week-old child.

A man from Rockaway, New Jersey, was charged on Wednesday in the death of his 5-week-old daughter earlier this year.

On Jan. 4, the man, identified as 30-year-old Joseph Tarquini IV, dialed 911 at 4:55 p.m.

According to a joint statement from the Rockaway Borough Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, officers were dispatched to a home in the borough on July 21 to report an unresponsive infant, and when first responders arrived, they discovered him and his baby.

His daughter, MT, was rushed to St.

Clare was taken to Denville Hospital in Clare for treatment but was later pronounced dead, according to police.

The cause of MT’s death was determined to be an accelerationdeceleration head injury, and her death was ruled a homicide by the Morris County Medical Examiner, according to investigators.

Tarquini was charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child on Wednesday, and he was released from custody under the Criminal Justice Reform Act.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-6200.

