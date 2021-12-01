Police in Oxford, Michigan, have placed a 15-year-old suspect on suicide watch after he allegedly posted GUN photos before killing three people.

Police in Oxford, Michigan, have placed a 15-year-old suspect on suicide watch after he allegedly ‘posted GUN pictures before killing three people.’

According to Oakland County Executive David Coulter, the suspected Oxford High School shooter is being held in a juvenile detention center in a special cell.

He’s been put on suicide watch and is checked on every 15 minutes.

The suspect is a 15-year-old Oxford Village sophomore.

He was not hurt in the shooting, and because he is a minor, his name cannot be revealed.

He has not been charged as an adult because of his age.

According to preliminary evidence, the weapon was purchased by the boy’s father on November 26.

Sheriff Michael J Bouchard of Oakland County called the shooting the “worst kind of tragedy” at a press conference Tuesday night.

Bouchard addressed rumors that the shooting had been planned ahead of time.

“None of that came to us until today…that’s the kind of thing we need to get our hands on.”

He urged residents to contact the Sheriff’s office via phone or email with information about rumors about crimes or any potential threats.

Before the shooting, the shooter allegedly posted photos of a gun on social media, which Bouchard said appeared to be the same weapon used in the shooting.

“I believe this was a recently purchased weapon, that he had been shooting with it, and that he had posted pictures of a target and the weapon.”

When officers came down the hall and saw the shooter, he put his hands up, according to Bouchard.

His weapon was taken away from him, and he was arrested.

There will be more to come…

