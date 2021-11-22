Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a 15-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a man.

Police in Pennsylvania are looking for a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing a man to death.

A 19-year-old man died of stab wounds, and police in Pennsylvania are looking for a 15-year-old boy who is suspected of wielding the knife.

Damian Baverso, 15, of Allegheny County, Pa., is wanted in the fatal case from Friday, according to TribLive in Pittsburgh:

He is accused of fatally stabbing 19-year-old Kai Brown on Friday afternoon in McKeesport, Pennsylvania.

At 3:20 p.m., police responded to a 911 call.

Brown was discovered suffering from stab wounds inside a home on Friday.

Brown was transported to UPMC McKeesport, where he passed away shortly before 5 p.m.

Baverso was charged with criminal homicide in a warrant issued on Saturday.

He is described as a white male with a thin build and a height of approximately 5′8′′.

Baverso has been seen in the McKeesport, Oakmont, and West Mifflin areas, according to authorities.

Police advise anyone who sees Baverso to dial 9-1-1 right away.

Anyone with information or tips is encouraged to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

