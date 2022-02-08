Police in Pennsylvania have charged the owners of 18 cats and 6 dogs who were discovered living in filth in a condemned home.

Police in Pennsylvania have charged the owners of 18 cats and 6 dogs found living in filth in a condemned home.

Easton police informed the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PSPCA) in June that a large number of cats and dogs were living in filth in a home in the 1200 block of Ferry Street.

The building was condemned after police reported that a dead dog had been removed from the premises.

On June 10 at the property owner’s home, a PSPCA humane society officer met with a city officer and Easton Chief Health Administrator Joseph Gill.

The owner stated that he and his partner lived in the house with the animals until it was condemned a few weeks prior; a condemnation notice was posted on the door on May 7th.

The smell of urine, feces, and ammonia greeted the human society officer as he walked inside.

According to court records, six large dogs were discovered in a room smeared with feces, filthy and balding.

The windows were plywood-boarded.

According to court documents, officers discovered “numerous” stray cats on the second floor, as well as animal waste in each room.

Upper respiratory infections and conjunctivitis were visible in a few of the cats.

Officers devised a plan to remove the animals the following day, and a total of 18 cats and six dogs were taken away.

According to police, the property owner and his partner agreed to surrender all of the dogs and 11 cats, with two more cats surrendered in September.

Both were recently charged with 48 counts of animal neglect for failing to provide necessary veterinarian care, resulting in bodily injury to the animals, as well as failing to provide clean and sanitary shelter for the animals.

