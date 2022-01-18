Police in Pennsylvania say a teen was arrested after an arrow was fired at a cat.

Police say a teen was arrested after a Pennsylvania cat was shot with an arrow.

According to police, a 17-year-old has been charged in the bow shooting that resulted in the death of an Adams County cat.

Chuck, a Carroll Valley family’s 11-year-old cat, was shot with an arrow on Dec.

23rd of March, 2021

He returned home, but he died soon after.

“We can’t say much more because it’s a juvenile case,” police said.

Information about the shooting was offered in exchange for a reward.

According to police, the person who would have received the money instead requested that it be donated to the Adams County SPCA.

Chuck’s owner, Alexis Johnson, was with her husband when they discovered the cat at their back door with the arrow protruding from his abdomen.

When she had to let him go, her family was devastated and needed answers.

When the case was made public, she thanked Carroll Valley PD and the public for the “huge outpouring of messages, cards, and support” she received.

Johnson said, “They helped fill our hearts when they felt so empty.”

“As for the arrest, I am confident that the judge will prosecute him and demonstrate to the rest of us that animal cruelty will not be tolerated or overlooked.”

