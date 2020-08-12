Police in Zambia capital arrest 43 for flouting COVID-19 guidelines

LUSAKA, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) — Police in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, have arrested 43 people for flouting COVID-19 preventive guidelines, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 43 were arrested on Tuesday night after they were found drinking beer at various joints in violation of a government ban on operating bars and nightclubs, said Esther Mwaata-Katongo, the police spokesperson.

The bars and nightclubs involved in the arrests will likely have their licenses revoked, she said in a statement.

“Among those arrested were bar attendants,” Mwaata-Katongo said. “These operations will continue countrywide hence members of the public are advised to adhere to public health regulations and avoid finding themselves in confrontation with the police.”

On Monday, President Edgar Lungu ordered enhanced enforcement of the guidelines following a spike in COVID-19 cases. Enditem