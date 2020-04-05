Police investigate after Jack Grealish pictured at traffic incident

West Midlands police have contacted the driver of the Range Rover near which the Aston Villa captain, Jack Grealish, was pictured following the vehicle’s collision with parked cars on Sunday morning.

“Arrangements have now been made to obtain more details around the circumstances of the collision from the driver,” said West Midlands police in a statement, without disclosing the driver’s identity.

An investigation began after pictures of Grealish emerged online following an incident in which a Range Rover crashed into parked cars in the Dickens Heath area of Solihull, leaving two cars with minor damage.

Grealish was at the scene at the time and left his details with a security guard before departing on foot. Neither Grealish nor Aston Villa have commented on the incident.

The day before the incident, Grealish used social media to launch a video in which he urged people to stay at home during the government-enforced lockdown. In the video, he said: “To help save lives you must stay at home. Only leave your house to buy food, buy medicine or to exercise and always remember to stay at least two metres apart. This is urgent, protect the NHS, stay home, save lives.”

The West Midlands police statement said: “We were called to Waterside, Dickens Heath, just before 10am yesterday (29 March) to reports that a Range Rover had crashed into two parked cars in the street.

“The driver left his details with a member of the public at the scene before leaving on foot. Arrangements have now been made to obtain more details around the circumstances of the collision from the driver.

“Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch, via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk quoting log 643 of 29 March.”