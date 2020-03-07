Police investigate diplomatic post ‘fraud’

Police are investigating three people over alleged fraud involving Australia’s diplomatic post.

Australia contracts out the distribution of unclassified diplomatic mail to international courier company DHL.

Earlier this year, DHL stood down three employees after discovering “financial irregularities” and referred the matter to Australian Federal Police.

Foreign Affairs officials were made aware and convened a meeting with senior DHL executives on January 22.

The DHL contract only extends to the air freight of unclassified documents, such as hard copy annual reports.

“There is no risk to the security of classified material,” Foreign Affairs official Kevin Nixon told a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.

Sixteen other federal government agencies use DHL for international freight, but the Department of Foreign Affairs did not inform them of the alleged fraud.

“This is purely a matter around financial alleged mismanagement,” Mr Nixon said.

“It didn’t affect the service, it didn’t affect the security of any items.”

The allegations relate to suggestions the DHL employees defrauded the company of money, as opposed to stealing from the government.