Police issue an urgent witness appeal after a hit-and-run on the Clydeside Expressway.

A man has been killed in a hit-and-run on the Clydeside Expressway, prompting police to issue an urgent witness appeal.

The 33-year-old was struck by a vehicle that failed to stop on the eastbound carriageway around 10.40 p.m. on Saturday, February 5.

Despite the fact that emergency services rushed to the scene, the victim was pronounced dead a short time later.

His family has been informed of the incident on the road, which passes the Ovo Hydro and other notable landmarks.

The road was closed during the investigation and reopened around 4.50 a.m. today.

Officers have issued a public appeal for information in the aftermath of the incident.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the man who sadly lost his life, as well as those directly affected by this incident,” said Sergeant John Houston.

“We are conducting extensive investigations to determine the full circumstances, and while we have spoken to a number of motorists, we are urging anyone else who may have witnessed what happened to come forward.”

“In particular, we’re looking for drivers of black and grey SUVs to contact us.”

“Anyone with dash-cam footage that could help us with our investigation is also welcome to speak with us.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and reference incident 3745 from Saturday, February 5, 2022.