Police launch bike helmet blitz at Sydney’s Manly Beach

Sydneysiders have labelled New South Wales a ‘nanny state’ after police officers were reportedly spotted fining cyclists for failing to wear helmets at one of the city’s busiest beaches.

Pictures shared to the Manly Social Facebook page on Friday showed officers speaking to cyclists on the Manly Beach promenade.

‘Helmet blitz today – ride safely, wear a helmet. $344 fine!’ the page said.

Bicycle riders in New South Wales are by law required to wear a helmet.

‘In NSW there are no exemptions from wearing an approved bicycle helmet,’ the state government’s road safety website says.

‘Research shows that helmets reduce head injuries by up to 74 per cent in crashes with motor vehicles.’

Cyclists who fail to wear helmets can be hit by a $344 fine.

The pictures were met with a mixed reaction on Friday, with some social media users claiming fines were excessive.

‘Nanny state much?’ one person said.

‘Sorry but this is f***ing ridiculous. If an adult wants to ride a bike without a helmet then let them,’ wrote another.

‘Sorry, no respect. Freedom to ride helmet free is a cultural aspect of living in Manly,’ an additional comment said.

Other viewers were in support of the strict laws which enforce the use of helmets.

‘No point blaming the police, they are only doing their job… Have you ever seen the end result of of someone’s head when they have been hit by a car and not wearing a helmet?’ one wrote.

‘It’s been a law for quite sometime. I grew up not wearing a helmet but I happily put one on so my kid knows it’s the right thing to do,’ added another.

