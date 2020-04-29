Police launch murder investigation after body of 88-year-old man is discovered

This is the first picture of a widower, 88, found dead by his son after being murdered during a break-in at his Surrey bungalow as neighbours reveal burglars wearing hazmat suits struck at four houses in the leafy village just days earlier.

Villagers said that they had been told that the pensioner – named locally as village preservation society member Dennis Kellond – was killed during a burglary at his home in Godstone.

Mr Kellond’s son discovered the body at his £730,000 bungalow at 11am yesterday. A female neighbour, in her 70s, said that the suspected murder followed a ‘spate’ of break-ins in the area.

She added: ‘According to the police it’s because everyone is at home so they aren’t burgling houses, but sheds instead. That’s the police’s theory anyway.’

The neighbour said she had captured pictures of the suspected burglars on wildlife cameras as they passed through her garden on Easter Friday.

She added: ‘There were two of them wearing white PPE overalls and white masks. It happened over Easter and has been reported to the police. They didn’t steal anything from us but have taken items from others. They have stolen bikes, lawnmowers and power tools.

‘It’s really strange to be stealing while people are in their homes on lockdown. It’s affected the whole village. We have a community Facebook group and we have been discussing it there.’

Detectives from a major two-county crime team were called in to carry out inquiries around the crime scene while the hunt for the pensioner’s killer or killers continued.

A spokesman for Surrey Police confirmed that the murder hunt had been going on since yesterday morning but so far no-one had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Colin Pirie, from Surrey Police, said: ‘The investigation is still in the early stages, but we would like to reassure the local community that we are doing everything we can to establish the circumstances of this man’s death.

‘Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this time who are being supported by specialist officers.’

Just over a week ago a gang of suspected burglars struck a row of cottages yards from the victim’s home whilst disguised in white COVID-19 ‘suits,’ according to residents.

Jason Drewett, who has lived in the village for a decade, said: ‘Burglars broke into three to four houses in the row of cottages where I live on the evening of Easter Friday, or morning of the following day.

‘They were captured on CCTV footage by one of the neighbours all wearing these COVID-19 suits, the medical gowns. It was quite unsightly.’

Reverend Peter O’Connell, vicar at the nearby St Nicholas Church, said today: ‘Yesterday morning one of his neighbours contacted me to let me know what had happened.

‘They hadn’t been able to get a response from him and when someone is 88 and isn’t contactable by phone, you wonder what’s going on.

‘Across the village, people are trying to look after people – particularly more the more frail and elderly.

‘His neighbours had been trying to keep in touch to make sure he had enough food and was healthy.

‘We’ve heard what the police have said, that it was some sort of break-in and police are describing it as murder.

‘It’s a tragedy for his family and the village at a time when we thought the virus was the worst thing we had to worry about.’

Rev O’Connell confirmed the victim was Mr Kellond. He added: ‘He kept very much to himself. He was very involved in the village preservation society and was on the committee in recent years, but had slowed down his involvement.’

A Home Office pathologist was expected to carry out a post mortem examination on the OAP’s body at the East Surrey Hospital mortuary in Redhill later today to try to establish the exact cause of his death. An inquest will also be opened and adjourned by the Surrey coroner.

It was not yet known whether the victim had been physically attacked during the suspected burglary or whether he had disturbed intruders in his home and collapsed.

The victim’s body has not yet formally identified and police said that they were giving no further details until later in the investigation.

Police have closed the A25 in both directions while forensics sweep the area. The victim lived in a bungalow near the village green.

Eddie Woods, who lives in a nearby cul-de-sac, said: ‘His wife died last year so he lived on his own. We saw him around the village on a Saturday morning getting his paper.

‘He seemed like a really nice chap. As we went past we would say good morning. He kept himself to himself.

‘It became apparent as they were there all day and then the forensics arrived and all the searches – obviously something serious was going on.’

His wife Jill Woods added: ‘I don’t feel unsafe – just numb. I feel really sad that this has happened literally down the road.’

She said friends had reported burglaries in the area on Sunday night where CCTV had caught people in boiler suits with ski masks on ‘going equipped’.

Another neighbour, who lives in the same cul-de-sac, said: ‘We always saw him as we walked past and would wave to him and say good morning. He was very nice and was always out in his front garden.’

Officers conducted house-to-house inquiries and one lane of the A25 which runs through Godstone was closed while searches were carried out at the Surrey property.