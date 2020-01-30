Police launch murder investigation after man is stabbed to death at East Croydon station

Police have launched a murder investigation after a man was stabbed to death in front of horrified commuters at a London railway station this afternoon.

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance, scrambled to East Croydon station at 4.45pm.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, a young man, thought to be 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness claimed they saw a man with a machete at the busy south London commuter station and then saw a person ‘slumped near the ticket office’ with ‘blood everywhere’.

British Transport Police has confirmed a murder investigation is underway, and a cordon will remain in place this evening.

A witness told MyLondon: ‘I was passed by someone with a machete when walking up to East Croydon station, as I reached the top of the stairs there was blood everywhere and a lad slumped in the ticket office by the barriers.

‘It didn’t look great, staff and security were on hand.’

Detective Superintendent Gareth Williams from BTP said: ‘Clearly this was a deeply shocking incident, outside a very busy transport hub in Croydon.

‘Tragically, a young man has lost his life tonight and I know this will be heart-breaking news for his family.

‘We have now launched a murder enquiry and I am urgently appealing for any witnesses to get in touch. We believe the assault happened near the back entrance to East Croydon station near Ruskin Square, shortly after 4.30pm.

‘If you were in the area and witnessed any altercation, please contact us as soon as possible.

‘Alongside the Met, throughout the evening, we’ll be increasing our patrols in the East Croydon area and we have authorised additional Section 60 Stop and Search powers.’

Rail services and Tramlink into East Croydon were not disrupted by the incident and continue to run as normal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 395 of 27/01/2020. Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.