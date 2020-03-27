Police leaders say enforcing UK lockdown may be impossible

Officers disrupt 20 people at barbecue as they warn forces may lack resources to cope

Police officers tried to enforce the UK lockdown before their emergency powers came into force by disrupting a barbecue where 20 people had gathered, as police warned it would be almost impossible to stop all social contact.

The prime minister has demanded the closure of all but essential shops, instructing police to deter people from leaving their homes and gathering in groups larger than two in order to enforce physical distancing, which is considered vital to stopping Covid-19.

But less than a day after the announcement, police in Foleshill, Coventry, said they broke up a barbecue of 20 people who were “unbelievably” flouting the government order.

Without the powers to enforce the ban, police said they tipped over the barbecue and insisted the group, which included a small child and people in their 60s, disperse.

Officers were on regular patrol when they smelt food, West Midlands police said in a statement. “They were shocked to find a group of around 20 people, including a toddler and people estimated to be in their 60s, freely mingling and standing shoulder-to-shoulder around a buffet.

“Despite the warning the group refused and began protesting they should be allowed to continue their barbecue.

“In the end our officers felt they needed to end the gathering by tipping over the BBQ and insisting the group dispersed to their homes.”

Officers were also seen in Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens talking to a group of more than two people and in St James’s Park in London talking to a woman sat on a bench enjoying a sunny day. Police are also understood to have closed a handful of shops deemed not to be essential, which had stayed open.

No fines were levied as the law comes into force later this week. Downing Street said fines would start at £30 and could be unlimited.

One police leader said further restrictions would follow if the public did not stay at home and a chief constable warned phone lines were already being “crippled” by people confused by the new measures.

Internal police estimates suggest one in 10 police officers are already off sick or self-isolating because of the virus, the Guardian understands, with police now facing the extra demand of enforcing a lockdown.

The absence rate is expected to grow as the virus spreads, with additional concerns over demands on officers as police step in to cover gaps in mental health support services and delays in ambulances arriving.

Sir Peter Fahy, a former chief constable of Greater Manchester police, said enforcing the lockdown would be impossible if it was solely down to stretched officers and that community and social pressure was key. “They can’t really enforce it,” he said.

“The police in this country don’t have that presence on the ground. There is no surge capacity. Police can’t achieve a degree of presence in every community.”

Numerous sources within policing highlighted the practical difficulties and said community pressure, such as that which made drink-driving socially unacceptable, was needed to change people’s behaviour.

Fahy said: “How are you going to disprove someone is going to Sainsbury’s or Morrisons for the first time that day? It’s going to have to be community pressure and making it clear it is socially unacceptable.”

The new rules limit when people can leave their homes to shop for essentials, exercise, fulfil caring responsibilities and if they need to go to work.

On Tuesday Downing Street seemed to suggest police would be focusing on ensuring social gatherings were of two people or fewer and ensuring only essential shops stayed open. West Midlands police said: “We are currently waiting on the government to tell us our exact powers.”

Police have spent weeks planning for how they would cope with up to 25% of officers to be absent at any one time as Covid-19 spreads.

Two sources said police planning assumptions did not include enforcing a lockdown, and forces were believed to be scrambling on Tuesday.

Since 2010 government cuts have resulted in 20,000 fewer officers on the streets, and new recruits promised by Boris Johnson are yet to join the ranks.

John Apter, the chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said the 120,000 officers he represented would not be heavy-handed and would rely on persuasion and social pressure.

“If everything is put in the police’s lap, it will put intolerable pressure on us,” he said. “We police by consent. Police officers are not going to be militaristic in their approach.”

“The practicalities of policing it are going to be incredibly difficult … We still have emergency calls to attend and we don’t have enough officers.”

Apter warned the public must listen or stricter restrictions would have to follow: “If this is not adhered to or does not work I can foresee the next step will be a more robust lockdown. There will be roadblocks and stop-checks on the street. None of us want to see that, we police by consent. The future of this is in the hands of the public.”

Within hours of Johnson’s Monday address, there were already signs of public confusion putting pressure on forces.

Nick Adderley, the chief constable of Northamptonshire police, tweeted: “Please do not cripple our phone lines with enquiries as to what you can and cannot do during the conditions imposed by the prime minister this evening.”

Humberside police said: “We’ve had many calls on our 101 line from people seeking answers, but at this stage we are not able to answer all of your enquiries.”

Police in Manchester have started patrolling supermarkets and pharmacies to provide reassurance and said calls from the public were down, with signs people were heeding pleas to contact officers online.

Ian Hopkins, the chief constable of Greater Manchester police, said between 7am to 10am on Tuesday his force received 180 calls about the lockdown including questions such as “Can I take my car for its MOT?” and “Can I pick my daughter up at Manchester airport?”.

Hopkins also said officers needed better protection equipment – especially face masks, which were not good enough – and that he had raised the issue with the home secretary.