Police lock down Elephant and Castle in London after suspicious vehicle found

A major police operation has taken place in Elephant and Castle, south London, after police officers investigated reports of a suspicious vehicle near the London Underground tube station.

Emergency services swooped onto the scene on Wednesday morning. London’s Metropolitan Police said they were making inquiries following a report of a “suspicious vehicle” in the city’s Elephant and Castle area at 10:20 GMT.

A police cordon was put in place, with roads in the surrounding area closed off. Photos circulating on social media show emergency service vehicles near a people carrier with a full boot.

The incident was stood down shortly before midday, with police saying roads had been reopened.

