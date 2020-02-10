Police & military operation underway in Thailand as soldier takes hostages, killing 30 and injuring 58 (VIDEOS)

A Thai soldier has killed at least 30 people in a mass shooting and injured 58 before taking hostages inside a shopping mall while taking selfies and livestreaming on social media.

LATEST: Thailand mall carnage. What we know so far

The man, who police identified as a junior army officer, opened fire in a shopping center in Korat, also known as Nakhon Ratchasima, in northeast Thailand. Before the attack he killed his commander and two others, stole weapons and ammunition and fled in a stolen Humvee.

น่ากลัวมากมึง แบบอีเหี้ยคิดว่าในหนัง #โคราชpic.twitter.com/g7tQN1wuYm — คุณชายน้อย (@K_20_01) February 8, 2020

Terminal 21 mall was full of Saturday shoppers when the attack occurred. A video posted to social media show people running inside the building and fleeing outside as multiple shots are fired.

ล่าสุดมีรายงานว่ายอดคนเสียชีวิต 20 ราย ขณะตำรวจชั้นผู้ใหญ่บินด่วนลงพื้นที่แล้ว #กราดยิงโคราชpic.twitter.com/UdxdNTd0CL — AMM_RATTANAKORN (@Ammnakarach) February 8, 2020

In another clip, a large fire burns near the building. The attacker fired at a cooking gas cylinder, according to the Bangkok Post.

คนร้ายยิงถังแก๊ส. pic.twitter.com/phxf6rViAL — ฮุก31 นครราชสีมา Hook31 (@Hook31_Thailand) February 8, 2020

The gunman took hostages on the fourth floor of the mall while many people were still stuck inside. Police urged them to to hide in a safe place and to mute their mobile phones.

Before midnight, police said the mall had been secured, but apparently the gunman was not apprehended.

#Thai special forces are preparing to storm the #Korat city mall, number of hostages is still unknown #koratshooting#กราดยิงโคราชpic.twitter.com/4TUTeVsMvE — RT (@RT_com) February 8, 2020

ขอให้ทุกคนปลอดภัย#กราดยิงโคราชpic.twitter.com/HzIJzDRY6M — ฮุก31 นครราชสีมา Hook31 (@Hook31_Thailand) February 8, 2020

Gunshots were heard after police in special gear entered the building. More people were seen fleeing outside at night. One special forces serviceman was killed and another injured during the shooting overnight, Thairath TV reports.

People leaving scene of Thailand shooting, gunman remains holed up in shopping mall#koratshooting#กราดยิงโคราชDETAILS: https://t.co/1oJn0qCWVipic.twitter.com/J8n7FGNulp — RT (@RT_com) February 8, 2020

Local media have reported that the shooter took selfies and livestreamed during the attack. One of the purported photos shows the suspect wearing a combat helmet and a face mask as he holds up an assault rifle.