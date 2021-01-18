Police officer killed in N. Afghan insider attack

FAIZABAD, Afghanistan, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — One police officer lost his life in a recent insider attack in Afghanistan’s northern Badakhshan province, local police confirmed Sunday.

Sanaullah Ruhani, from media wing of provincial police department, told Xinhua that two policemen allegedly Taliban infiltrators shot and killed Najmuddin, a squad sergeant of district police station, at his house in Panjpiran village of Jurm district Saturday night.

The murderers, allegedly responsible for providing security for the house, have fled the area overnight, rejoining the Taliban group, with police starting investigation into the incident.

Late on Saturday, 12 pro-government militiamen were killed in a similar attack in Ghorian district of western Herat province.

In an unrelated incident, one woman was killed and 11 people wounded after a mortar round struck a house in a village in Kohsan district of Herat on Saturday afternoon, district chief Aminullah told Xinhua earlier on Sunday.

The official added that the wounded were transported to a district hospital after the incident which occurred during an armed clash between security forces and Taliban militants. Enditem