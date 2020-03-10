Police officer rushed to hospital after serious car crash as woman arrested

The junction of Bury New Road and Great Cheetham Street remains closed after the Greater Manchester Police officer was involved in a major accident on Friday afternoon

A woman has been arrested after a police officer was hospitalised following a serious car accident in Greater Manchester this afternoon.

The unnamed officer and a passenger are in hospital following the smash at the corner of Bury New Road and Great Cheetham Road just after 4pm on Friday.

Police have arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

A protective screening has been placed around part of the crash scene, close to a McDonalds.

In a statement, Greater Manchester Police said: “At around 4.15pm today, a collision took place on Bury New Road in Salford between two cars — one of which was a police vehicle.

“Emergency services attended and the road was closed while officers and emergency services staff worked at the scene.

“The driver of the second vehicle was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

“She has been taken to hospital to be treated for pains, before being taken into police custody.

“Both the driver and passenger of the police vehicle have been taken to hospital with injuries.

“They are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing at this time.”

Police reopened Bury New Road just before 9pm Friday night.