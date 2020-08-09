Police officer stole £100 from lost wallet handed in at Cheltenham Festival

A COP stole cash from a lost wallet handed in at the races.

Matthew Rollason, 38, was on duty in uniform last year at the four-day Cheltenham Festival.

He took £100 after a member of the public handed him the wallet.

But the owner noticed it was gone when he got it from lost property.

PC Rollason was caught in a sting by colleagues two days later when he pocketed £200 in marked notes from a purse.

He resigned from the Gloucestershire force.

Rollason admitted two theft charges and got 12 months’ jail, suspended.

He also got 18 months rehabilitation and curfew.

At Bristol crown court Judge Michael Longman said: “These offences were as inexplicable as they were inexcusable.”

Fiona Elder, defending, said Rollason had “pressed the self-destruct button” on his career.

