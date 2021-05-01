Police officers honored as role models

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) — A total of 93 police officers from around China have been awarded the title of Model Worker or Exemplary Individual since 2017, the Ministry of Public Security said at a press conference on Friday.

The honorary titles are typically granted to outstanding individuals from any sector of society as the country marks International Labor Day on May 1 each year.

Ministry spokesperson Jia Junqiang also said that 18 members of the Chinese police have since 2017 received the May 4 Youth Medal for the remarkable performance of duties.

Other groups and individuals from the police have been honored for their roles in fighting the COVID-19 epidemic and eliminating poverty, Jia added. Enditem