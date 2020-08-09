Police probe death of mum, 37, found drowned in bath last year as man arrested

A MAN was arrested as part of a police investigation into the death of a mum who was found drowned in a bath last year.

Tatiana Rzepka, 37, died at the family home that she shared with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in Worcester last July.

The cause of death is not yet known.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on Thursday in line with the investigation but he has since been released.

Police cordoned the property as part of the search.

The mum-of-one worked at a care home and was “well liked” in the local area.

Tomasz Gruszeczka, who knew both Tatiana and her husband said: “Tatiana was well-liked in the community, although I didn’t know her personally.

“She loved her daughter and was a carer at an old people’s home in St John’s.”

Neighbours described the mum-of-one as a “lovely” woman.

Police confirmed they are not looking for a body.

“We are aware of local concern that we are searching for a body – this is not the case – and we are currently only searching inside the property.”

An inquest into Tatiana’s death was due to take place on Monday but the date has been pushed back.

The investigation is ongoing.