Police probe highway death of Vic man, dog

A major search for evidence is underway, eight months after a man and his guide dog were killed on a regional Victorian highway.

Australian Federal Police, Victoria Police and State Emergency Services volunteers are searching the Calder Highway in Wedderburn after a tip that more evidence may still be at the scene from the June 2 incident.

Federal police will use specialist equipment to assist with the search on Wednesday.

Raymond Meadows, 63, was hit while taking his daily walk to the gym along the Calder Highway with his guide dog about 6.40am.

He had been wearing a high-visibility vest with flashing lights and had done the walk for the past 15 years. Mr Meadows and his dog died at the scene.

The male Toyota Corolla driver, aged in his 20s, stopped to help before being taken to hospital with shock.

Last month, police announced they wanted to track down a person who contacted Crime Stoppers about the incident and gave a different version of events to the driver.

“It provides us a different version to what the driver has provided us, which we need to try and validate,” Detective Acting Sergeant Brendan Eames-Mayer said in January.

Mr Meadows’ widow Valma then urged anyone with information to contact police to “make sure that everything is right by Ray”.