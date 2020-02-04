Police probing ‘murder’ of man in Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool believe TWO people were involved

At least two people were involved in the rape and murder of a guest at Michael Barrymore’s mansion, the police chief leading a new investigation has said.

Detective Chief Inspector Stephen Jennings said that given the severity of Stuart Lubbock’s injuries it was ‘likely’ more than one person had been complicit.

All eight people at the party held at the former TV star’s home remained under suspicion – including Barrymore himself, DCI Jennings said.

And Mr Lubbock’s father is convinced Barrymore knows more about the incident than he has revealed.

DCI Jennings said: ‘I can’t rule out an individual but on the balance of probabilities from the level of intelligence we’ve got, it’s more likely that more than one person was involved.

‘I believe that he was raped and murdered that night. One or more of those party-goers are responsible for that serious sexual assault.’

The force revealed it is offering a £20,000 reward in conjunction with Crimestoppers for information leading to arrests.

The body of Mr Lubbock, 31, was found in the pool of Barrymore’s £2million home in Roydon, Essex, on March 31, 2001.

Barrymore, one of ITV’s biggest stars with a string of hit shows including Strike It Lucky, fled from the house before police arrived.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Lubbock, a divorced father-of-two from Harlow, had suffered major internal injuries consistent with rape.

The cause of death was never established and an open verdict was recorded after conflicting reports from pathologists. Cocaine, ecstasy and alcohol were found in his system.

Barrymore was arrested on suspicion of rape and serious sexual assault in 2007, along with two other people.

No charges were brought due to lack of evidence.

Barrymore, now 67, – who has always denied any involvement in the death – launched a high court case for £2.4million damages for wrongful arrest. He received a nominal sum after Essex Police won an appeal.

DCI Jennings yesterday added: ‘Eight people were at the party. I don’t think all eight were involved [but]I don’t think I’m looking for anyone else who climbed over the wall and committed these offences.’

Mr Lubbock’s father Terry, 74, called for the TV presenter to ‘clear your name’ or ‘put your hands up’.

He said: ‘I think it’s time he comes clean,’ he said. ‘It’s time now Michael. I think you know more about this than you have said and the focus will be on you.

‘It’s time now for you to either clear your name or put your hands up to what happened because you must know… I think the people who were there in Michael Barrymore’s home on that day, on that night, are thinking it hasn’t gone away, it won’t go away.

‘Even the people who aren’t directly involved in this must be starting to feel very, very uneasy and it’s time now for them.

‘The penny’s dropped now, it’s time for people to come forward whether they are directly involved or indirectly involved. Any bit of information they have got, they must come forward with that.’

He called for a fresh post-mortem and inquest for his son, while Mr Jennings said Stuart’s injuries were too severe to have been consensual or self-inflicted, and suggested he may have been held down.

The comments come ahead of a new programme which charts the police’s investigation into the death, as well as the attempts by entertainer Barrymore to restore his public image following the incident.

The documentary tells the story of the death through interviews with journalists, forensics experts and people who knew Stuart.

At the beginning of the 90-minute programme, the 999 call reporting the incident to police is played.

The caller said: ‘A fella has drowned in the pool. We have got him out.

‘There’s a party going on and someone has just gone out and found him. I think the geezer’s dead mate.’

Last year Barrymore spoke about the death, telling Piers Morgan’s ITV show Life Stories that he ‘couldn’t be more sorry’ for his behaviour that night, and that he is ‘100% innocent’.

