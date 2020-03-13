Police reel in Melbourne jewel thief

An alleged jewel thief who used a fishing rod to land a designer necklace from a high-end Melbourne store has himself been reeled in by police.

Officers arrested the 43-year-old hook, line and sinker at a Melton West property on Wednesday morning.

The underhanded angler is in custody and expected to be charged with theft and burglary-related offences.

CCTV footage showed the man spent about three hours trying to snag the $700 necklace in the middle of the night on Little Collins Street on February 24.

“It’s fairly blatant and quite bold as well, to have someone with a fishing rod in the middle of the night in the city. It’s very unusual,” Detective Senior Constable Bede Whitty said at the time.