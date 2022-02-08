Police rescued UK Labour Party leader Ed Miliband after being ambushed by protesters.

Police rescued the leader of the UK Labour Party after he was ambushed by protesters.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of inciting violence following a false accusation against Keir Starmer.

LONDON, ENGLAND

Keir Starmer was surrounded by anti-vaccination protesters who hurled verbal abuse and false claims at him before police intervened and escorted him away from the scene.

The enraged crowd called Starmer a “traitor” who was “protecting pedophiles,” a reference to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s false claim that Starmer failed to investigate Jimmy Savile, one of the country’s most notorious sex offenders.

A man who was surrounded by a group of protesters near New Scotland Yard was taken away from the scene by a police car, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police.

“A man and a woman were arrested on the scene for assault of an emergency worker after a traffic cone was thrown at a police officer.”

Johnson has been widely chastised for inciting the riots by falsely accusing Starmer and failing to apologize in the House of Commons.

Many lawmakers from both parties have expressed disbelief in the prime minister’s statement and demanded that he withdraw the claim for Starmer’s safety and protection, as well as the country’s democratic transparency.

“This is a heinous crime.

When a prime minister descends into the gutter and recycles lies from hard-right conspiracy theorists, this is the result.

Political poison does have an effect, it is true.

Chris Bryant, a Labour MP, said Johnson “has no moral compass” in a tweet.

“What happened to Keir Starmer tonight outside the House of Commons was heinous.

Former Chief Whip Julian Smith said, “It’s critical for our democracy and his safety that the false Savile accusations against him be fully withdrawn.”

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London and a member of the Labour Party, slammed Johnson, accusing him of spreading “fake news” and fomenting violence and discord.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss expressed her dissatisfaction and surprise as well.

