Police rush to the scene of a plane crash in Spanish Fork, Utah.

Spanish Fork plane crash: A plane slams into a building in Utah, prompting police to rush to the scene.

Local police rushed to the scene after an aircraft collided with a building in Utah.

The small plane crashed into the roof of a building at Mountain Country Foods in Spanish Fork on Friday afternoon, according to officials.

The number of passengers on board has yet to be confirmed by the Spanish Fork Police Department.

No one on the ground has been injured, according to reports.

More to come…

