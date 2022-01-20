Police say a 13-year-old boy has gone missing in Dauphin County.

Police say a 13-year-old boy has been reported missing in Dauphin County.

Authorities reported Wednesday that a 13-year-old boy ran away from his Swatara Township home, and they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding him.

Swatara Township police said Jeremiah Tyson has been seen multiple times along Paxton Street in Swatara Township and around 4th and Chestnut streets in Harrisburg.

Tyson’s date of departure was unknown.

Police believe Tyson is in the Swatara Township or Harrisburg city area.

Anyone who has seen Tyson should call Swatara Township police at 717-564-2550 during business hours or Dauphin County Communications at 717-558-6900 after hours.

INFOSURHOY has more information: