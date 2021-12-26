Police say a 35-year-old woman dressed as Santa Claus who was last seen being stopped by a group of men in a car has been found safe and sound.

A WOMAN who went missing on Christmas Day while dressed as Santa has been found safe and well, according to police.

Katarzyan Pawelak, also known as Kasia, was allegedly walking home in Plymouth, Devon, when she was approached by a group of men in a car.

The 35-year-old, who was last seen at 3.30 p.m., has been warned by friends that he is “very vulnerable.”

However, Kasia’s safety has been confirmed this evening.

She was last seen wearing a black trench coat, a dress, and a Santa outfit over it in Stonehouse, Plymouth, prompting an alert.

She was also dressed in a red jacket, black tights, and zip-up black Chelsea boots.

Kasia is 5ft 9in tall and has a medium build, according to cops.

Her blonde hair is straight and shoulder-length.

Yesterday, Kinga Gniadek used Facebook to try to locate her.

“At around 3.30pm while walking home on Mutley Plain, Kasia was stopped by some men in a car,” she said.

Kinga added that loved ones were “growing increasingly concerned for her.”

The search, however, has come to an end, according to officials with Devon and Cornwall Police.

They said, “Missing person Katarzyan Pawelak has been found safe and sound.”

“Police would like to express their gratitude to the general public for their assistance.”

“Kasia Pawelak is a high-risk missing person, and we are concerned about her welfare,” they had previously stated.

“Investigations are still underway, and if anyone has any information about her whereabouts, please contact the police as soon as possible.”