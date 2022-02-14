Police say a 72-year-old woman died after falling from a hiking trail that had been closed for safety reasons.

According to police, a 72-year-old woman died after falling off a hiking trail that had been closed for safety reasons.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, a 72-year-old woman died after falling on a closed hiking trail at Glen Onoko Falls in Carbon County on Sunday morning.

Troopers from the Hazleton barracks were dispatched to the state game lands near Lehigh Gorge State Park in Lehigh Township at 10:33 a.m., where they were met by members of the Jim Thorpe Fire Department, Lehighton EMS, Pennsylvania Game Commission, and the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, according to a news release.

The victim was carried down the mountain “over treacherous, steep, ice-covered terrain” by fire and EMS personnel from near the first waterfalls, according to the news release.

The woman was taken to a St. John’s hospital.

According to police, she was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in the county and pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m. from her injuries.

According to police, the victim was a member of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club.

According to police, the club chartered a bus to the trail, which had been closed indefinitely in 2019 due to dangerous conditions.

Authorities said near the time of the closure that at least ten people had died there since the 1970s.

Even though it was closed, hikers continued to flock to the picturesque waterfall trail.

The victim’s identity was withheld while her family was informed of her death, according to police.

