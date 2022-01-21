Police say a boy was shot on a street in Harrisburg.

According to police, a boy was shot on a street in Harrisburg.
Police in Harrisburg are looking for the person who shot a boy on a city street on Thursday morning.
According to police, the boy arrived at the hospital around 8:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound sustained earlier in the morning on the 500 block of South Front Street.
According to reports, the boy told investigators he heard a shot and realized he’d been hit.
He is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.
Although the victim’s age was not immediately known, police described him as a “male juvenile” in a news release.
According to police, the investigation is still ongoing.
As of Thursday morning, no arrests had taken place.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Harrisburg police at 717-558-6900 or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.
