Police say a couple locked their 13-year-old son in a box for hours every day, blaming him for his behavior problems.

Police say a couple locked their 13-year-old son in a box for hours a day because of behavioral issues.

JUPITER, Fla. — A couple is facing charges after police say they kept their adopted teen child locked in a box in their garage for up to 18 hours at a time.

According to police, Tracy and Timothy Ferriter, both 46 years old, are being held on (dollar)50,000 bond in the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of aggravated child abuse and false imprisonment.

According to a police news release, officers were dispatched to the Ferriters’ home on Jan.

30 to look into the disappearance of the Ferriters’ adopted son, who is 13 years old.

A detective noticed an 8-foot-by-8-foot structure in the garage while at the house.

According to police, a camera, mattress, and bucket were found inside the structure.

The detective noticed a doorknob and deadbolt that could only be operated from the outside, as well as a light that could only be turned on from the outside.

According to police, Tracy Ferriter first told the detective that the structure was used as an office, then later said it was used for storage.

In the month of January,

On the 31st, police discovered the boy at his school.

When detectives spoke with the teen, he admitted to being physically abused and being forced to live in the structure when he wasn’t at school.

He claimed that he was served meals but that he had to use the bucket as a bathroom.

He told police that he had been confined to the box since 2017.

According to the Palm Beach Post, the boy told police he had been kept in the box for up to 18 hours.

Child Protective Services has removed the other three children from the residence, according to police.

According to WEAR Channel 3, a lawyer for the Ferriters told a judge that the teen has behavioral issues.

Police have ignored “crucial evidence” in the case, according to the lawyer, Nellie King, who did not explain the evidence to the Post.

Police say a man who had been released from prison for violating the PFA returned to his Harrisburg home and killed two people.

After a fight at a Delaware school, police detain 9 students, including a girl who has a stun gun.