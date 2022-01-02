Police say a Georgia mother sold her 5-year-old daughter for sex before she was killed.

According to police, a Georgia mother accused of killing her 5-year-old daughter sold her for sex around the time of her death.

According to charging documents, Kristy Marie Siple, 35, accepted money from a man who wanted to have sex with her child, Kamarie Holland.

Kamarie, who lived with her mother in Columbus, Ga., was discovered dead on Dec.

13 in an abandoned house in Phenix City, Ala., just across the state line.

That morning, Siple reported her daughter missing.

On December 2, cops arrested Siple after a two-week investigation.

28 and accused her of murdering him.

Another suspect in the case is Jeremy Williams, a 37-year-old man.

According to local CBS affiliate WRBL, Siple allegedly took the money from Williams and then let him rape her daughter.

Siple and Williams had a previous relationship, according to police, though they did not elaborate.

Cops say Williams used to own the abandoned Phenix City home where Kamarie was discovered dead.

Early in the investigation, he was apprehended.

Kamarie was sexually assaulted and asphyxiated, according to police.

According to WRBL, both Williams and Siple are being held without bond in local jails.

Judge David Johnson of Russell County (Ala.) Circuit Court has placed all parties in the case under a gag order, so no further information is available.

Corey Holland, Kamarie’s father, is not legally involved and expressed his displeasure with Siple’s reported actions.

He told WRBL, “She’s a monster. A real mother protects and would die for her children.”

Kristy is a terrifying creature.

My family and I are still grieving the loss of our angel Kamarie.”